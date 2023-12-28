Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Shares Down 1.5%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 8,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 5,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Fosun International Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64.
Fosun International Company Profile
Fosun International Limited operates in the health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.
