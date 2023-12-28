Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 234,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 327% from the previous session’s volume of 54,944 shares.The stock last traded at $21.69 and had previously closed at $21.77.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at $232,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

