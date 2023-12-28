Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 569,071 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the previous session’s volume of 205,373 shares.The stock last traded at $21.63 and had previously closed at $21.69.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLCB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,394,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,664,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,231,000 after purchasing an additional 153,319 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,426,000.
The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
