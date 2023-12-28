Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Down 93.6% in December

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 93.6% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Franklin Universal Trust stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,633. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. Franklin Universal Trust has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $7.40.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

