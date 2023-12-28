Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Fuji Media Price Performance
Shares of Fuji Media stock remained flat at $5.45 on Thursday. Fuji Media has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.
About Fuji Media
