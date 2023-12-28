Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Reaches $1.58 on Major Exchanges

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00003699 BTC on popular exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $236.52 million and $60,531.42 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00022260 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,659.00 or 1.00062202 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012154 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00010564 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00198311 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

GGP is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.57718714 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $47,558.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

