George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Stock Price Up 1.2%

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.61 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 3,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 1,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

George Risk Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.

Get George Risk Industries alerts:

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.05 million for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

About George Risk Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for George Risk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Risk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.