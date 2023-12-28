Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LANDO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.25. 12,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,673. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

About Gladstone Land

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gladstone Land stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. ( NASDAQ:LANDO Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.