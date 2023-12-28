GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.00 and last traded at $80.00. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.25.

GlassBridge Enterprises Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66.

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($41.67) earnings per share for the quarter.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates an asset management business in the United States. It offers investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds separate managed accounts. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc in February 2017.

