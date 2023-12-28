Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 8,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 11,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Goldbank Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Goldbank Mining

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties located in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims situated in the Klondike region.

