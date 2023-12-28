GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 732,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 901,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

