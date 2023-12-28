Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the November 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Trading Down 2.1 %
OTCMKTS:ETCG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,882. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $13.31.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Company Profile
