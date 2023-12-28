Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Down 97.7% in December

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,649,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International Trading Down 16.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGII traded down 0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.00. 30,588,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,903,738. Green Globe International has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fast-moving consumer goods. The company offers herbs and hemp smokable rolling papers. It also develops and manufactures CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care products. The company owns intellectual property and consumer goods in the retail, advertising, cannabis, and hemp industries.

