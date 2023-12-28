Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Down 97.7% in December

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,649,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Green Globe International Trading Down 16.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GGII traded down 0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting 0.00. 30,588,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,903,738. Green Globe International has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.00.
About Green Globe International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Green Globe International
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.