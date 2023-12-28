Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the November 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hamilton Thorne stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511. Hamilton Thorne has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

