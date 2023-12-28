Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF) Short Interest Update

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTLZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.6% from the November 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hamilton Thorne Price Performance
Hamilton Thorne stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511. Hamilton Thorne has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03.
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile
