Head-To-Head Review: Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) and Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BTCS and Investec Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.28 million 25.96 -$15.89 million ($0.31) -7.48 Investec Group N/A N/A N/A $0.32 21.34

Investec Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investec Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

BTCS pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Investec Group pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BTCS pays out -16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Investec Group pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares BTCS and Investec Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% Investec Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of Investec Group shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BTCS and Investec Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 Investec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTCS currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.31%. Given BTCS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Investec Group.

Summary

Investec Group beats BTCS on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About Investec Group

(Get Free Report)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts. It also provides specialist banking products and services comprising private banking products, such as property finance, lending, savings, foreign exchange, private capital, life assurance and investment products, and transactional banking services; deposit raising, treasury solutions, and investment related activities; corporate and investment banking products, including lending, advisory, hedging, cash deposits and savings, and equity placement services to government, institutions, corporates, private equity, and intermediaries. Investec Group was founded in 1974 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

