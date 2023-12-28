Hedera 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $87.47 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Hedera has a market cap of $2.98 billion and $87.47 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for $0.0886 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hedera has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00096392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00026570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,612,614,664 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,612,614,663.646606 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0928711 USD and is up 5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $86,805,978.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

