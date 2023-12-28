Herald (LON:HRI) Trading Up 0.6%

Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,918 ($24.37) and last traded at GBX 1,918 ($24.37). Approximately 15,877 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 93,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,906 ($24.22).

Herald Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,773.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,759.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,327.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Herald Company Profile

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

