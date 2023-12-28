HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Down 6.8%

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.62 and last traded at $15.94. Approximately 43,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 78,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
HLVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of HilleVax in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.
HilleVax Stock Down 5.4 %
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $647,000. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of HilleVax
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in HilleVax in the first quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in HilleVax by 9,300.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in HilleVax by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in HilleVax by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in HilleVax by 57.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
