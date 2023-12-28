Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the November 30th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HGTXU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.53. 186,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,205. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.70.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

