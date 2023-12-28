Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Up 603.3% in December

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 603.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.28.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

