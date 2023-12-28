Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Up 603.3% in December

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 603.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,855. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Hummingbird Resources has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.28.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hummingbird Resources
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.