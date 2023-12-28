iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) Trading Up 1.4%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEMKT:IBIO – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 115,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 410,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iBio in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get iBio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBIO

iBio Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($4.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBIO. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iBio during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp increased its position in iBio by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iBio by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in iBio during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in iBio during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iBio

(Get Free Report)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.