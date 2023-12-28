iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Update

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the November 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iClick Interactive Asia Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,024.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51,320 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 2,160.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78,390 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iClick Interactive Asia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Stock Performance

iClick Interactive Asia Group stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,158. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $38.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.38.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Company Profile

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers iAudience, a market intelligence platform to provide real-time insights of the target audiences and competitive landscapes, which allows enterprises to explore potential market opportunities and drive long-term business growth; iAccess, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iNsights 2.0, a marketing analytics platform that provides marketers with in-depth analyses, including conversion path analysis, cross-channel effectiveness analysis, and E-commerce analysis; iSCRM, a WeChat social customer relationship management that provides enterprises with WeChat private traffic management and operation; and iParllay, a social commerce platform that enhances customer management and marketing automation capabilities.

