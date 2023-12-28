InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.88. InfuSystem shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 60,070 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InfuSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

InfuSystem Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $227.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $31.91 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in InfuSystem by 4.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in InfuSystem by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Further Reading

