InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Down 65.9% in December

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the November 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,826,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INM remained flat at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 180,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,514. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.
InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 147.87%.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.
