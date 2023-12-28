InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Down 65.9% in December

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the November 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,826,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INM remained flat at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 180,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,514. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.74.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. InMed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 147.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

