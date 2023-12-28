Insider Selling: Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) CEO Sells $592,642.92 in Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) CEO Mitchell Gold sold 29,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $592,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, December 22nd, Mitchell Gold sold 37,825 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $772,764.75.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mitchell Gold sold 2,402 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $48,064.02.

On Friday, December 8th, Mitchell Gold sold 8,067 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $137,784.36.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Mitchell Gold sold 41,063 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $711,211.16.

Shares of ALPN traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $19.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,580. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 185.10% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

