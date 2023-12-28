Insider Selling: Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lennar Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LEN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.44. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $88.51 and a 1-year high of $156.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LEN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.