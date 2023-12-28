Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director Sells 9,270 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director Nanci Caldwell sold 9,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PCOR remained flat at $70.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,528. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $76.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -42.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCOR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

