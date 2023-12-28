Internet Computer Price Reaches $9.57 on Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $9.57 or 0.00022434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.34 billion and approximately $278.72 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00096392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00026570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 512,373,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 454,056,184 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

