Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.17

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.17 and traded as high as $25.36. Intrepid Potash shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 106,691 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.89 million, a PE ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 2.20.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $46.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth about $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the first quarter worth about $30,649,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 103.1% during the third quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 432,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 219,713 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,020,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,449,000. 49.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

