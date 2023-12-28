Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the November 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPKW. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 941.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IPKW stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.31. 16,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $32.64 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.1631 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.