Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.95

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.95 and last traded at $77.92, with a volume of 8413 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.84.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $716.82 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 82,613 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 325.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 103,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after acquiring an additional 40,960 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,692,000.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

