Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $411.71. 19,366,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,399,379. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $383.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.96. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $260.34 and a 1-year high of $412.92.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

