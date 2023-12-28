Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Derbend Asset Management

Derbend Asset Management cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,478 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 7.3% of Derbend Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 109,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.45. 3,229,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,869,076. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.59. The company has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.20.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

