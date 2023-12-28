Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $254,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,876,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 321,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,500. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $43.36 and a 12-month high of $54.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

