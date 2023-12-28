InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 612.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

NVIV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,915. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

See Also

