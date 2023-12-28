Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Sells $1,292,314.98 in Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 25,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $1,292,314.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,249,978.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

B Lynne Parshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 28th, B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,134,329.75.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,844. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. Equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.3% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,560,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $48,974,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $48,399,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $42,750,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,760,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,862,000 after acquiring an additional 845,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IONS. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

