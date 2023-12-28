iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,467 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 3.4% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,101,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,671. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.09.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

