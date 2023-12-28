iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Stock Position Raised by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.74% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HEZU stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.22. 13,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,031. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

