iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the November 30th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ DMXF traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average is $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $512.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

