iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.85

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 132049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $806.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.
