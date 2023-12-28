iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.85

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.80, with a volume of 132049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $806.38 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,593,000 after acquiring an additional 149,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,585,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 650,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,394,000 after acquiring an additional 29,306 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 432,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

