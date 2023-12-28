iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.41 and last traded at $36.36. 29,570 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.30.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMHY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,305,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 98,470 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

