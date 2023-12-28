iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.41 and last traded at $36.36. 29,570 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $36.30.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73.
iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1968 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.
About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF
The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
