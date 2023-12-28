iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.79

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.79 and last traded at $77.61, with a volume of 1467996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.42.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

