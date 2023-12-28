iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stake Raised by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532,324 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 97,408 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,461,000 after purchasing an additional 551,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,360,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.03. The stock had a trading volume of 362,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,368. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

