iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,282,000 after buying an additional 458,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,632,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.30. 280,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,715. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.56 and a twelve month high of $174.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.78.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

