JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.
JD Bancshares Trading Down 3.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86.
JD Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.
About JD Bancshares
JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JD Bancshares
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- How to invest in vertical farming stocks
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- What is the penalty for excess contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- How to invest in the top grocery stocks
Receive News & Ratings for JD Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.