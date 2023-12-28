JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Shares Down 3.7%

Shares of JD Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

JD Bancshares Trading Down 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86.

Get JD Bancshares alerts:

JD Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

About JD Bancshares

JD Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for JD Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Southwest Louisiana. The company offers checking, demand, savings, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts; commercial, business, real estate, agricultural, mobile home, vehicle, consumer, and mortgage loans; credit cards; and overdraft protection, wire transfer, bill payment, safe deposit box, automatic clearance house origination, online and mobile banking, merchant, and other banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.