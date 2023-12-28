Jito One Day Volume Hits $92.14 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Jito has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Jito token can currently be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00005451 BTC on major exchanges. Jito has a market capitalization of $267.36 million and approximately $92.14 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jito Profile

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 115,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.40310444 USD and is down -2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $99,968,261.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

