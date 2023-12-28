JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) Shares Up 0.1%

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $32.33. 26,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 16,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,299,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 54,823 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000.

