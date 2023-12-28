Kava Price Hits $0.89 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Kava has a market capitalization of $958.48 million and approximately $48.88 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002094 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00096392 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00026570 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,073,121,966 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,073,108,560 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

