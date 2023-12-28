KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.04

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.04 and last traded at $62.78, with a volume of 466888 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KB Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

Get KB Home alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBH

KB Home Stock Down 0.3 %

KB Home Dividend Announcement

The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,819,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $361,896,000 after buying an additional 263,194 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 88.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 32.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after acquiring an additional 305,820 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in KB Home by 371.1% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 12,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.