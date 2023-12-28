Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Director Sells $4,742,179.04 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:KEYS traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $159.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $189.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.18.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading

